Google Controls Too Much Of The Smartphone Industry, Says Controlling Chinese Government

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued a white paper that suggests Google exercises too much control over the smartphone industry inside China. The objection is specifically directed against Google because while the Ministry admits that “the Android system is open source” and thus Chinese operators and manufacturers are more or less free to do as they wish with the tech, “the core technology and technology roadmap is strictly controlled by Google.” Furthermore Google may have discriminated against local companies as it pursued its own agenda. China is, the Ministry asserts, more than capable of manufacturing its own open source operating systems, with Baidu, Alibaba, and Huawei cited as great examples of home-grown tech.