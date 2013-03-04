TweetDeck Is Going Through Some Changes

TweetDeck is going to go through some changes in the next few months, Twitter announced in a blog posted Monday evening. TweetDeck will discontinue some of its older apps: TweetDeck AIR, TweetDeck for Android, and TweetDeck for iPhone–they will be removed from the app store in early May and support will cease for them shortly thereafter.

But it’s not time to say goodbye to TweetDeck completely.

The company is rolling out new apps for browsers, and a Chrome app, which will offer some features like notifications, search term autocomplete and search filters, and automatically updating Tweet streams. “Our weekly web releases have been possible because we’ve nearly doubled the size of the TweetDeck team over the past six months (and we’re still hiring),” the company said.

Twitter said its TweetDeck updates come from the changing way that many of its users access TweetDeck–more from their computers than mobile devices.

TweetDeck users, what do you think of the impending changes? Tell us in the comments.

[Photo by Flickr user tonyhall]