Take A Peek Inside Starbucks’s $35 Million Leadership Lab [Video]

This fall, Starbucks hauled 1,000 lighting instruments, 445 chain motors, 120 speakers, 21 projection screens, and 5,000 live coffee plants to the conference center in Houston and spent three weeks installing a “Leadership Lab.” What Starbucks doesn’t spend on commercials, it makes up for with this three-day spectacle (I was embedded in the Lab for a day; here’s what it was like). The goal is to mobilize its employees to become brand evangelists.