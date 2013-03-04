Netflix App Not Coming to BlackBerry 10 Anytime Soon

Sorry BlackBerry users: It seems Netflix won’t be coming to your smartphone anytime soon. According to a report by AllThingsD, the streaming movie/movie rental site has no current plans to develop a version of its mobile app for BlackBerry. A spokesperson for BlackBerry told AllThingsD that the ball is truly in Netflix’s court. “We’re committed to bringing top titles from around the globe to BlackBerry 10 customers,” BlackBerry spokesman Alex Kinsella said. “At this time, it’s in Netflix’s court to join the excitement around BlackBerry 10—we hope they choose to bring a BlackBerry 10 experience to their customers. We’d love to have them.”