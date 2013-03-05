How To Hire Like A Pro

You got the job requisition posted and are well on your way to hiring your next great customer service rock star or designer to join your team, but you are now being inundated with resumes. Naturally, you want to bring in the best and brightest to interview, but how do you get to that point?

You’re never going to interview your next great employee if you never call him or her in for an interview in the first place. This means your success in hiring the right person boils down to how well you can prescreen candidates from the piles of resumes that hit your inbox. Here are some tips for prescreening to increase your chances of bringing in candidates that won’t waste anyone’s time:

Step One: Look at the Cover Letter

While some candidates (even hiring managers) consider cover letters mere formalities in the online era, they are as important today as they’ve ever been. Why? A resume is an outline; it can only tell you certain things about a candidate. The cover letter, however, is a story. It’s your first impression of a potential employee–and first impressions count.

A candidate’s story should engage you from the start, and demonstrate not only a real passion for the work they do, but a meaningful desire to join your organization.

Here are a few elements to look for in a strong cover letter:

Well written. It should go without saying, but a cover letter must be well written, organized, and clear, without grammatical errors or typos. If it is obvious that care has been taken to write the cover letter, this is a great sign that future care will be taken in matters related to your customers and business.

Passion, passion, passion. A candidate should want to work for your organization, and give you reasons why. Actually using the word passion is a great sign, as long as it seems authentic. Real enthusiasm to join your organization is more important than just stating “I can do great things for you.”

Clear and concise. There’s an old saying: “If I had more time, I’d write you a shorter letter.” It’s more difficult to write a cover letter that is clear, concise, and to the point. Too much fluff isn’t a good sign; it’s indicative of a lack of discretion and maturity.

Great teammate. A cultural fit is very important. Understand what you’re looking for from a cultural standpoint and keep an eye out for those qualities. Maybe the candidate mentions a personal interest or hobby that you know meshes well with the interests of other members of the team. This goes a long way in assembling a group that truly enjoys working together and will be loyal to your organization for the long run.

Step Two: Look at the Resume

Examine the resume for important details. Is it professional looking? Does it look like there was thought and time put into it? Does the candidate have relevant experience? What kind of companies have they worked for?

Resumes, for better or worse, vary a great deal. This inconsistency can be viewed as an opportunity; the good stand out among the mediocre. Here are a few things to look for: