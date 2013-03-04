Addicted to the Internet? Tell Us About It!

The fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, America’s psychiatric Bible, will be released this May with some controversial additions: hoarding, gambling abuse, and, in an appendix of conditions recommended for further study, internet use gaming disorder.

The scientific community is still divided over what internet use gaming disorder is, exactly, but who hasn’t wondered if the amount of time they spend on the internet verges on unhealthy?

