A Suspiciously High Density Of Pot Dispensaries Appears In Silicon Valley

“MedMar Healing Center, a half-mile from Adobe headquarters, offers a marijuana-infused chocolate toffee called Veda Chews that appeals especially to the roughly 15 percent of customers who are tech workers, says Doug Chloupek, 35, its CEO and co-founder. “It does not give the high or intoxicated feeling that you would typically get from a lot of medical cannabis,” he says. “Those who are coding for 15 hours a day with cramping hands, that is the product that allows them to have mental clarity and still get pain relief.” Veda Chews sell for $13 apiece. MedMar also carries $10 joints with names such as Sour Grapes, Skunk, and Super Silver Haze, along with cannabis-infused breath sprays, brownies, and chocolates.”