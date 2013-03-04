White House Wants To Let You Unlock Your Cell Phone

The White House said today it would support legislation to reverse a ban on unlocking cell phones without a customer’s carrier’s permission, saying that once a customer bought a phone it was theirs to use on any phone network. “The White House agrees with the 114,000+ of you who believe that consumers should be able to unlock their cell phones without risking criminal or other penalties,” R. David Edelman wrote in response to the petition . “In fact, we believe the same principle should also apply to tablets, which are increasingly similar to smart phones.”

The reversal came nearly five months after the Librarian of Congress decided that the unlocking of cell phones would be illegal as of Jan. 26. In the petition, consumers argued that they “will be forced to pay exorbitant roaming fees to make calls while traveling abroad. It reduces consumer choice, and decreases the resale value of devices that consumers have paid for in full.”

Do you think Congress will pass a law to reverse the ban? Tell us in the comments.

[Photo by Flickr user JonJonK28]