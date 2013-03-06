No, Programming Is Not For Everyone

The video “ What Schools Don’t Teach ” uses a bunch of tech luminaries to convince everyone and their mom that programming is a way for everyone to better their career prospects. Bit Smith argues that, outside of casual interest, programming really is not a big tent:

“The Facebook interview process requires a whole lot more than ‘addition and subtraction,’ and isn’t purely fun and games in terms of problems they give you to solve. One of their interview questions requires an understanding of calculus, another one requires the ability to reason about time and space complexities of highly recursive functions, and another requires knowledge of abstract tools that programmers use, such as regular languages and automata.”