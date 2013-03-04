Marissa Mayer, Yahoo, And The Pros And Cons Of Working From Home

Yahoo ‘s Marissa Mayer may not be the first CEO to crack down on telecommuting , but her recent memo to staffers provoked one of the Internet’s more heated discussions on the pros and cons of working from home. The discussion became so widespread that Yahoo issued a statement less than a week later clarifying that its decision to reverse its telecommuting policy was not meant to be taken as “a broad industry view on working from home.” Whether you agree with Mayer or are regularly struck with creative inspiration while in your pajamas, we’ve put together a Fast Company reader with stories that make the case for both sides.

It makes you more productive.

Sure, you can save fuel power and time by cutting out the twice-daily commute. But the real benefit of working from home could be amplified productivity: According to a Stanford University study of call center employees at a Chinese company, telecommuters’ performance improved by 13%.

Read more: “Working From Home Makes You More Productive”

It lets companies hang on to great employees.

When “work” isn’t synonymous with “going to the office,” it allows companies to keep great employees who aren’t willing or able to move. Plus, without physical water cooler gossip, every employee has to commit to communicating to get things done.

Read more: “7 Great Reasons To Encourage Working Remotely”

It doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice speed or quality.

Just because your workers aren’t sharing the same physical space doesn’t necessarily mean collaboration is dead. By staying on top of email and checking in often with colleagues and superiors, remote employees can make sure their telepresence is felt just as much as if they were in the office.

Read more: “Hey, Marissa: Remote Workers Can Collaborate, Too”

It means you’ll be better prepared when disaster strikes.

Weather extremes and other disasters are always bound to hinder your work productivity to some extent. But if teleworking is already part of your repertoire, it’s much more likely you’ll be able to power on with minimal disruption.

Read more: “8 Steps To Make Telework And Flexible Hours Part Of Your Disaster-Response Plan”

When you love what you do, you’ll work like you mean it, no matter where you are.

Motivating yourself from home is infinitely easier if you wake up each morning looking forward to the project you’re working on. After that, it’s simply about developing the same habits you’d adopt if you had to go into an office. And yes, that includes putting on pants.

Read more: “How To Work From Home Like You Mean It”

“Working from home” isn’t good for working or for being at home.

A case against parents who choose to work from home simply argues that you can’t be in two places at once. Attempting to do so only serves to foster disappointment from both work colleagues and family.

Read more: “Why Working From Home Is The Worst Of Both Worlds”