Medical Students Better At Surgery After Hours Of Nintendo Each Week

Could playing a few hours of Nintendo Wii every week help doctors become better surgeons? A study published this week found that medical residents who played video games on Nintendo Wii an hour a day for five days for four weeks performed better on laparoscopic surgery than the residents who did not play video games. The students who played the games were given ones that stressed hand-eye coordination, which researchers believe may help in laparoscopic surgery.

The study was done by researchers at La Sapienza University of Rome in Italy and published in the PLOS one journal.

“Video games,” the study’s authors wrote, “May be a cheap and widely available product, helping to develop cognitive skills that, apparently, can be transferred in improved surgical performance.”

A spokesperson for Nintendo told NPR while they had nothing to do with the study, they were thrilled to hear their Wii may help medical science.

Medical professionals, what do you think? Could Nintendo be the future in training doctors?

[Photo by Flickr user phossil]