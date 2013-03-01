If We Had Glass, What Wouldn’t We Do?

A daily calorie tracker. A lifeline to a 911 operator. A real-time sign language translator. These are just a few of the thousands of entries submitted to Google‘s If I Had Glass competition, which ended on Wednesday. The competition was an open call in search of early-access testers, or Glass Explorers, for the highly anticipated augmented reality headset the company says will be on sale by the end of 2013. We’ve rounded up a few promising use-cases for Glass below. Check out how Glass works here.