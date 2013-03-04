“Slashers”: When Your Career Is Three Careers

What do you call someone like Russ Juskalian, a travel writer/photographer/instructor?

Over at LearnVest, Alyssa Goldman provides a descriptor: Juskalian is a “slasher,” a person with a “portfolio career,” usually a combination of part-time employment, temporary work, and freelance gigs–or, alternatively, a full-timer with a side hustle.

The “portfolio career” has caught on for a few reasons, Goldman says:

That said, taking on multiple rackets demands slightly different psychological resources than running just one: time management, organization, and being open to opportunities are all immensely important.

If you have that diverse skillset–and demand diversity in your life–then you might be ready to make the Gen Flux leap. If so, Goldman’s got the prep-sheet:

Foresee conflicts of interest: Forecast whether your side hustle will take you away from the full-time job–if so, you may need to have a hard and honest talk with your manager.

Have one consistent revenue stream: It’ll act as a home base from which you can branch out and find new work.

Amass the rainy-day fund: A multiplatform hustle doesn’t guarantee you’ll always be bringing home the bacon. Have some in the freezer for unforeseen circumstances. And if you’ve got dependents, make sure you’ve got a lot in storage.

