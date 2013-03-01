10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Super Burrito, Andrew Mason Exclusive, And More

advertisement



2. The 12 Trends That Will Rule Products In 2013

Co.Design

The 12 trends to keep an eye on in 2013–love the idea of brand loyalty curing decision fatigue.

3. When Winning An Oscar Means Bankruptcy: VFX Artists Protest The Academy Awards

Co.Create

Special effects artists appear to be the latest group of disenfranchised Hollywood employees.



6. An Unbelievable Glimpse Of The Tunnels In Progress Beneath New York City

Co.Design

That worm from Men In Black did not make those tunnels–New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority did.

7. The 16-Year-Old Who Created A Cheap, Accurate Cancer Sensor Is Now Building A Tricorder With Other Genius Kids

Co.Exist

How do you follow up creating a world-changing cancer scanner at 15 years of age? Make the Star Trek tricorder a reality at 16. Feelin’ lazy.