Rap Genius Dissects Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason’s Farewell Memo

You know a CEO has gone out in style when his farewell memo makes it onto Rap Genius , the Internet’s de facto source for rap-lyric analysis and a growing source for annotations of everything from the Mayflower Compact to murderous ex-LAPD cop Christopher Dorner’s manifesto .

Now it’s where you’ll find the documents associated with breaking news in the business world, too, apparently–namely newly ousted Groupon CEO Andrew Mason‘s farewell memo to his staff, complete with annotations.

Among the highlights: An intricate breakdown of Mason’s reference to the videogame Battletoads (“Dying on the Terra Tubes, which are designed to make you die over and over, is no shameful thing”) and one of many suggestions Mason received for “fat camps” he should explore to get rid of his self-proclaimed “Groupon 40.”

OK, I’m good on the fat camp recommendations.You may stop.Thank you. — Andrew Mason (@andrewmason) February 28, 2013

[Images: Flickr user The DEMO Conference]