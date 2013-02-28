Facebook Acquires Atlas From Microsoft

Facebook announced today it has agreed to acquire Atlas Advertiser Suite from Microsoft , in a move that will hopefully help the social media network beef up its online-display advertisements .

“We’re focused on improving marketers’ ability to measure how well their ads perform and believe this acquisition will allow marketers greater ability to measure the ROI of their ads for all their digital media spend. Ultimately, Atlas’s powerful platform, combined with Facebook partners Nielsen and Datalogix, will help advertisers compare their Facebook campaigns to the rest of their ad spend across the web on desktop and mobile,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

In a blog post announcing the move, the company said that the Atlas team will remain at its current base in Seattle. Atlas is used already by many Facebook advertisers and has been an approved partner for measurement since June, the company added.

[Photo by Flickr user pshab]