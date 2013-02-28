Apple Sold Eight Million iPads Directly To Education In A Year

While Apple’s billion download total for iTunes U is impressive, a more surprising figure has since emerged: In a statement to AllThingsD , Apple noted it had sold 4.5 million iPads directly to educational institutions in the U.S., and separately noted that 3.5 million have been sold in this way outside the U.S., making 8 million worldwide.

We know Apple sold 14 million iPads in the last quarter of 2012 alone, and that analyst predictions for 2013 suggest global iPad sales are in the region of 100 million. We also can guess that educational sales are likely to grow organically as well as being given a significant boost by the iPad mini through 2013, so it seems likely that over 10% of Apple’s iPad sales for this year will come from schools.

[Image: Flickr user flickingerbrad]