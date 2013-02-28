Marissa Mayer: I Don’t Think That I Would Consider Myself A Feminist

For a moment on Thursday, watchers of the fallout of Marissa Mayer’s announcement of the change in Yahoo’s work from home policy were briefly distracted by the CEO’s take on feminism. Mayer was recent featured in a PBS/AOL documentary (filmed when she was still at Google it appears) Makers: Women Who Make America, from which this soundbite was taken when she spoke about feminism :

“I don’t think that I would consider myself a feminist. I think that, I certainly believe in equal rights. I believe that women are just as capable, if not more so, in a lot of different dimensions,” she said. “But I don’t, I think, have sort of the militant drive and sort of the chip on the shoulder that sometimes comes with that. And I think it’s too bad, but I do think feminism has become, in many ways, a more negative word. There are amazing opportunities all over the world for women, and I think that there’s more good that comes out of positive energy around that than negative energy.”

Other notable soundbites from the documentary, which aired earlier this week on PBS (and are posted here) included Mayer talking about her proudest achievement (Google) and her take on life-work balance. “For me work is fun and fun is work. I work a lot. I work really hard. I still am able to do some cultural things and things that are fun outside of work. But interestingly, those things for me, more often than not, have connections back to work. Now I’m really involved with Google Doodles, the fun logos that appear on our homepage. I don’t worry about balance. I worry more about being inspired and being passionate about what I’m working on.”

