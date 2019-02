5 Hiring Best Practices That Set The Bar For Success

. While the temptation is to hire quickly, we believe in the value of growing our company gradually. A number of people also call this the hire slow, fire fast approach. While this theory is starting to take some heat , I’ve seen it hold true. Stephen Cohen, cofounder of Palantir, described this well in a class that Peter Thiel taught at Stanford when he said : “You might think that bad hiring decisions won’t matter that much, since you can just fire the bad people. But Stalin-esque meritocracy sucks. Yes, you can shoot the bad people in the back of the head. But the problem with that is that you’re still shooting people in the back of the head.” We set our bar for a role and don’t lower it. But we also don’t wring our hands and agonize. Interview, evaluate, make a decision, and move on. When it pertains to roles in engineering, product, design, or marketing, for example, finding the perfect fit is 5x better than hiring someone who is “good enough.” Each person you hire has a dramatic impact on your growth trajectory in the beginning. The right person will help set you on rocket-ship growth, the wrong person can drag the whole team down.