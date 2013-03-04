5 Hiring Best Practices That Set The Bar For Success

Interview and adjust. Finding people to join your company is an order of magnitude harder when you are 2 people compared to when you are 20 people. Write the job description, put it out, and start interviewing. You have to put 110% into recruiting and it’s a lot of work. You must experiment with how you spend time with candidates outside of the interview room, articulate what their day-to-day job will really look like, put together offers that make them feel valued on day one, and paint the vision of your company. Finding the right profile fluctuates too. Someone who has grown a sales team from 50 to 200 people is probably not the right fit for a company that needs to go from 0 to 50 sales people.



