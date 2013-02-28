Poor Nook Sales Sink Barnes & Noble’s Revenues

Barnes & Noble revealed disappointing third quarter finances this morning, including a serious decline in revenues from its Nook digital e-readers. Overall revenues were $2.2 billion, down 8.8% year on year, and its earnings were just $55 million, down 63$ on 2012. Nook division revenues were down 26% on the same quarter for 2012, with the slippage coming from sales of the e-reader devices themselves–digital content sales actually rose by 6.8%, but not enough to cover the dip in device sales.