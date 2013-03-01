7 Great Reasons To Encourage Working Remotely

It’s 2013, almost three years after we first raised money and started growing beyond the first four employees . At the time, cofounder Jeff Atwood wrote a great blog post about working remotely, basically laying out our plan for how we were going to make it work. Now we’re a few years in and it’s time to update it with, well, what actually happened.

First, where are we now? Stack Exchange now employs 75 people, roughly evenly split between sales (and sales ops and marketing) and product (development, ops, design, community management). The product side is where our remote working happens: We have 16 full-time remote and 18 in-office developers, sysadmins, designers, and community managers. So we are very much a hybrid team, which I’ve come to believe is the best of both worlds. I’m the lead of engineering, so I’m mostly going to talk about developers, but a lot of this applies to other positions as well.

#1: It lets you hire good people who can’t move. Hiring remotely opens you up to an enormous pool of people who can’t move. I can’t stress this enough: For every one person who is in your location or is happy to move there, there are 100 more who are not. They’re tied down by a spouse with a job, a kid in school, a visa they can’t get, or a mortgage they can’t get out of. If you’re hiring for technical positions, hiring remotely is the best-kept, blindingly obvious secret for finding people. By hiring remotely, we have been able to fill our team with awesome people with lots of experience, who were stuck happily living in places like Corvallis, Oregon, or Forest of Dean in the U.K. (Seriously, look it up. It’s basically The Shire.)

The seven best reasons to let–nay, encourage–your team to work remotely: Hiring remotely opens you up to an enormous pool of people who can’t move.

You don’t lose people to silly things like their significant other going to medical school.

When going to work is as simple as walking upstairs (pants optional, but recommended), people just tend to put in more hours and work more productively.

It’s amazing how easy it is to delude yourself into thinking that “going to the office” = work.

It encourages hiring opinionated people who find things they care about to work on and make sure you know what they think.

Every single person has to commit to communicating, and you have to work out your channels. You can’t rely on overheard conversations or gossip to spread the word.

It’s worth it for the quality of people you attract and the quality of life you are able to offer.

#1a: You don’t lose people to silly things like their significant other going to medical school. Before I worked at Stack Exchange, I worked at Fog Creek. I watched at least five great people leave because their family situation made it necessary to move, and Fog Creek had (at the time) a strict no-remote-workers policy. This drove me crazy. These were amazing employees, in whom the company had already invested deeply, who were now walking out the door because they couldn’t live in New York any more. At Stack Exchange, we’ve already had two people move away from New York; they are still happily employed doing the same job they were always doing. If we didn’t allow working remotely, we’d be down at least two great developers.

#2: When done right, it makes people extremely productive. Private office? Check. Flexible hours? Check. Short commute? Check. I’ll let you in on a secret: Most of our remote developers work longer hours than our in-office devs. It’s not required, and probably won’t always be the case, but when going to work is as simple as walking upstairs (pants optional, but recommended), people just tend to put in more hours and work more productively.

#3: It makes you focus on more than butts in chairs. As a manager, I can’t easily know how many hours each person on my team is working. This is actually good for me because it forces me to look at what they’ve done. It’s good for the remote person as well: They can’t fool themselves into thinking that, just because they’re in an office, surfing Reddit for an hour is work. In a perfect world, we’d both already have this perspective, but it’s amazing how easy it is to delude yourself into thinking that “going to the office” = work.

#1: Remote working isn’t for everyone. There’s a tendency to think that working from home is all sunshine and rainbows and working in your PJs. It’s not. You miss out on being around people (which wears even on introverts), doing fun stuff like playing ping-pong or having lunch together, and (sometimes hardest of all) you lose a clear distinction between work and the rest of your life. Some people thrive when working from home, while others wither or just…drift. We’ve had people move both ways: Remote people deciding to come in to the office, and people in the office deciding to go remote. The key, for us, is offering both and helping people decide which is best for them.