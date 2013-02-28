Sergey Brin Calls Smartphones “Emasculating” While Revealing More Google Glass Details

“You’re standing around and just rubbing this featureless piece of glass,” he said. (Yes, but Aladdin used to rub a lamp, Sergey, and look at the power that gave him: Siri times about a gazillion.) Brin also talked a little about what the wearable device looked like in one of its earlier incarnations. It was, he said, “like having a cellphone strapped to your head.”

The ultimate goal for any search engine was to offer up information before a person had to ask for it, something that Brin said he had been working on for a decade and a half. Google Glass is, he said, the first step on the road towards that. “This is the first form factor that can deliver that vision,” he told the audience.

A pair of the AR spectacles were briefly offered up on eBay–with a starting price of $1,500, but the listing was rapidly taken down. “I’ve been selected as an early adapter for Google’s upcoming release,” said the blurb. “You are buying a brand new unopened pair of Google’s Project Glass glasses. I will be personally attending and picking up my pair in either Los Angeles, or New York at Google’s Project Glass launch event, which will take place some time after February 27th.” Something tells me he won’t be picking up the glasses now.

[Image by Flickr user jurvetson]