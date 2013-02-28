Apple’s iTunes U Tops One Billion Downloads

iTunes U has reached the billion-download milestone. The news was announced this morning by Apple, and Eddy Cue , the senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, called it “inspiring.”

“With the incredible content offered on iTunes U, students can learn like never before–there are now iTunes U courses with more than 250,000 students enrolled in them, which is a phenomenal shift in the way we teach and learn.”

The library is the biggest online resource of its kind in the world, and connects students and educators from over 30 countries. “Because of iTunes U,” said Professor Dan Stokols of the University of California, Irvine, “I have been able to introduce students and colleagues in China to research on the links between chronic multi-tasking, information overload and stress; discuss research publications and degree programs with students in Europe; and exchange information about the influence of neighborhood design on community levels of physical activity and obesity with students in Australia.”