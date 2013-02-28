China Accuses U.S. Of Hacking Its Defense Websites

The finger was pointed at a monthly news conference normally off-limits for foreign reporters, with the comments being posted on a Defense website later on. “According to the IP addresses, the Defense Ministry and China Military Online websites were, in 2012, hacked on average from overseas 144,000 times a month, of which attacks from the U.S. accounted for 62.9 per cent,” said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry. China earned an extra 50 points on the chastisement front for pointing out that the two countries should have been working together to clamp down on cyber warfare. You started it! No, you did! No, YOU DID! Repeat ad infinitum.

The war of words is being stepped up between the two countries over the to-ing and fro-ing on the cyber front–not for nothing has it been dubbed the Code War–and the Obama administration is said to be close to revealing its plans for dealing with the situation. As well as government agencies, many U.S. institutions have fallen victim to hacking attempts, from the New York Times and Wall Stree Journal, to Coca-Cola.

All is not, however, dark in the world of Sino-American technology. Baidu yesterday announced that it had launched an English-language site for developers. The search engine, which is seen as China’s answer to Google, is opening up the country’s massive smartphone market to non-Chinese speakers. “As for monetization, no models are off the table,” the firm’s international spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Just about any… revenue model is up for discussion, and depends on what works for the type of app in question.”

