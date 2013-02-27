Groupon’s Operating Loss Bigger Than Expected

Groupon released its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 results on Wednesday, and reported quarterly revenue of $638.8 million with an operating loss of $12.9 million and a loss per per share of 12 cents, TechCrunch reports.

Shares of the Chicago-based daily deals site were down nearly 25 percent to $4.52 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Groupon’s worked to right their ship over the past few months, including acquiring new products like Breadcrumbs and MashLogic. Last year, Fast Company had some suggestions on how Groupon can save itself.

[Image courtesy of flickr user Spiders and milk]