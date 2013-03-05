The Truth Behind “Secret” Innovation At Nike, Apple, Google X

On the outskirts of Nike ‘s yawning campus in Beaverton, Oregon, a nondescript garage sits behind a line of tall trees, hiding between a day-care center and a security firm. A door to the garage, marked only with the letter “A,” is always locked; the windows to the facility are tinted like a rapper’s SUV. Inside, two toned athletes are lunging in front of a pair of Xboxes. A gaggle of laptops tracks their progress, spitting out Matrix-like data onto the screens. The floor plates beneath their feet are pressure-sensitive. There are high-speed cameras and infrared lights watching overhead, staring down at various weight machines, climbing ropes, and other gym props.

This is the Sparq performance center, one of the most secretive labs at Nike’s headquarters. It’s the 21st century equivalent of the advanced facility Russian boxer Ivan Drago trained at in Rocky IV, and it was key in developing the analytics behind such digital products as Nike+. Few Nike employees know of its existence, I’m told; even fewer have access. As Sparq performance director Paul Winsper insists (implausibly, given my notebook and recorder), “We don’t want anybody to know about this.”

During my reporting for Fast Company‘s profile of Nike, which we just named as the world’s Most Innovative Company, I was continuously being let into Nike’s “secret” facilities–underground research labs, high-tech training centers–so much so that I wondered if Nike labels its locations “secret” the way the government broadly labels files “classified.” It’s easy to buy into it all–to be so taken by the magic of seeing “Access Granted” on a keypad that you are blind to the fact that there’s nothing terribly magical about what’s inside. Innovating in “secret” is a growing trend–not just at corporate giants like Nike, Apple, and Google, which have perfected the art of clandestine operations, but at any number of startups that claim to be in “stealth mode” while paradoxically reaching out to the press. It’s part marketing, part strategic PR–a way to gin up interest in a product or company, cloaked in a veil secrecy, before a big-bang reveal. It can do as much to juice public perception as it can to foster internal culture.

For example, at the campus home of Nike’s Digital Sport division, the group responsible for the Nike FuelBand, a sign on a door in the basement reads, “Restricted Area: We hear you knocking, we can’t let you in.” Inside, I witness a group of engineers hacking an experiment together involving Nike+, sensor-laced shoes, and the 1987 Nintendo game Track & Field II. Says Digital Sport VP Stefan Olander, “What you just saw [them] doing, no one has.”

This sense of secrecy extends to the highest levels of the organization. In Nike CEO Mark Parker’s office, for example, he shows me a pink running shoe that he says will reinvent Nike’s manufacturing processes. “You might be the very first person outside of Nike to see this,” Parker tells me with a smile.

In the Zoo and the Innovation Kitchen, another two of Nike’s mysterious R&D labs, engineers and designers are buzzing around iMacs and sewing machines. I’m told only a few dozen employees in the world have access to these facilities. As I enter the Zoo, an engineer even confides, “Sometimes you want to be nice and hold the door for someone behind you, but you just never know.”

All of this surely has some level of truth: Nike doesn’t want full details of its R&D leaked out, nor does it want, say, some Adidas employee wandering in to snap photos. (Ahem: “Hell would freeze over before we copied a product,” Adidas design lead James Carnes tells me.)