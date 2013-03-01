How The CIA Keeps Employees Happy

Obviously, the CIA is not a perfect place, and the job isn’t for everyone. As with any job, there are pros and cons to the undercover profession. The bureaucracy can be maddening, advancement can be slow, and there are plenty of incompetent jerks, just like in any large organization.

Yet the clandestine service manages to retain many officers whose skills, education, and experiences would allow them to pursue their choice of opportunities in the outside world. In fact, the retention rate in the clandestine service compares very favorably to the private sector. So why do the employees stay?

A big part of the reason for the impressive retention is because of the CIA’s mission. Case officers believe in what they do, and they like making a difference in the world. The travel opportunities, the glamour of the job, and the excitement also keep people around. But while these factors are not fully replicable in the corporate world, the CIA also utilizes a number of organizational strategies that can certainly be duplicated by private employers to keep talented and in-demand employees happy and productive.

The following organizational structures and strategies used by the CIA are listed not only because they appeal to high-performing individuals, but because they also contribute to high-performance for organizations:

1. Encourage frequent rotation. CIA officers change assignments frequently. My own assignments have lasted everywhere from 60-day stints in war zones with minimal infrastructure to almost three years in a more stable position. Perhaps more important, each of my assignments was drastically different from the last. For a self-confessed job-hopper such as me, this was very appealing. There was little opportunity to get bored and ample opportunity to learn.

High performers hate stagnant environments. Small companies in particular, though, frequently face headroom limitations that make upward mobility difficult. A company with only six employees simply can’t justify promoting to the management ranks everyone who shows potential; to do so would result in a top-heavy, unproductive organization. However, allowing talented employees to move between departments, functions, and locations breeds a multidimensional workforce, and also helps to circulate knowledge and talent throughout your organization. It also keeps things interesting for your employees, who might otherwise begin to feel stuck. The next item is related:

2. Be a résumé builder. Ironically, the best employers are often those who make it the easiest to find work elsewhere. That’s because the top employers provide the best training opportunities, the most challenging assignments, the most capable mentors, and the most diverse experiences. The better and the more challenging the job, the better it makes as an entry on a résumé.