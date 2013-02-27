Stanford Grad Sues Snapchat, Claims He Invented It

The Stanford grad, who hails from South Carolina, has filed a suit in the Superior Court of California against Snapchat claiming that he originally came up with the idea for the picture messaging app.

Brown’s lawyer, K. Luan Tran, claims his client came up with the concept which Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy called “a million dollar idea,” and that after the three of them spent a summer working on the app, Spiegel and Murphy changed passwords to the servers and excluded his client.

Brown also claims he came up with the app’s yellow ghost logo.

In his claim, Brown supplied a photo of himself with Spiegel and Murphy in front of a cake bearing the Snapchat ghost logo, which you can see in the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday, reps for Snapchat told TechCrunch: “We are aware of the allegations, believe them to be utterly devoid of merit, and will vigorously defend ourselves against this frivolous suit. It would be inappropriate to comment further on this pending legal matter.”

[Image courtesy of flickr user tyle_r]