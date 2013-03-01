Save Your Startup: Hire A Good Lawyer On Day One

First, let me say, I have worked with dozens of startups in biotech, telecommunications, and Internet infrastructure in major startup cities throughout the U.S., and on every continent–sans Antarctica. I have been involved with projects that were wildly successful and others that failed miserably.

So rather than discuss why startups fail, let me explain why startup lawyers fail. I can sum it up with one word: “No.” The startup lawyers who fail say, “No, you can’t do it that way.” And they say no all the time.” Those who succeed answer every problem with “this is what you can do” instead of “no way, impossible.”

In fact, for startups that are looking to make use of a lawyer, I could end this post right here. You have enough. But, I can’t help myself–so, let me add some color.

Before you hire a lawyer who could fail, you might ask, “Why bother?” The reason is, more often than not, startups that fail have no lawyer–or no one else to help them think realistically about how to best organize a company.

You might be thinking about your lawyer in terms of connections or cache. Connections are important, name cache is good to get started, but like “good looks,” these bells and whistles aren’t very important over the long term.

A company must be practical in its needs. A startup needs basic guidance, like assistance in choosing a location. Should we buy, rent, or get free space in return for services? Loans, intellectual property rights, and essential paperwork that keeps the machines running smoothly are all areas that will necessitate legal expertise. Airtight agreements also serve as a strong prenuptial if things go south.

While a good lawyer will probably know how to handle these tasks, a good startup lawyer also knows how to relate to entrepreneurs. A lawyer who understands startups knows how to help run a business, and perhaps they’ve even founded a startup themselves. They know the difference between Bill Gates in a garage and Bill Gates running Microsoft at the multibillion dollar level–a transition very few CEOs are able to make.