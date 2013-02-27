Humans Of New York Campaign Raises More Than DKNY Donation In First 24 Hours

After New York City-based photographer and Humans Of New York creator Brandon Stanton discovered fashion label DKNY had run his photographs in its new “Only In NYC” campaign without his permission earlier this week, he didn’t take legal action. Instead, he requested the brand donate $100,000 to a YMCA in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

DKNY has since publicly apologized and made a $25,000 donation to the Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA in Stanton’s name. But Stanton is now taking to the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to raise the remaining $75,000 to support a children’s summer camp program. As of Wednesday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours since the campaign began, it has raised more than $42,000, well surpassing the fashion house’s original $25,000.

[Image: Flickr user Susan NYC]