The ‘New York Times’ Is Offering Starbucks Customers 15 Free Articles A Day

The New York Times is loosening its digital paywall for Starbucks customers with a new partnership that offers the chain’s Wi-Fi users a free 15 articles per day on NYTimes.com .

Starbucks customers logged into the store’s Wi-Fi network will be able to access up to three articles across five different sections of the Times‘ website: Top News, Business, Technology, Most-Emailed, and that day’s special section of the daily print paper. Today, for example, you’d be able to find stories from Wednesday’s Dining section.

[Image: Thomas Leth-Olsen]