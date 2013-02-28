5 Common Mistakes That Will Ensure Your Resume Gets Tossed

Recruiters look at a résumé for six seconds . So how do you stand out from the crowd, aside from awesome design ?

By avoiding threadbare phrases like “stand out from the crowd,” as David Mielach observes at Business News Daily. Once distilled, his points flow like this: Get as specific as possible, avoid tired phrases like the plague, and show–don’t tell–the hiring manager why you’re the person they need.

Chuck-worthy offenses include:

Don’t lean on buzzwords like “innovative,” “team player,” or “results oriented,” says Employmentology author Darnell Clarke. Better to get specific.

“Instead of saying you have extensive experience in sales,” Clarke says, “note that you’ve worked in sales for 10 years, hit your quota the last 12 quarters, and note specific deals you’ve closed.”

Never let the above phrase pollute your most precious page. The whole “references available by request” thing is already understood by recruiting and hiring managers–it’s kind of their job to know that–so trotting out that formality is a waste. If they want your references, they’ll request them.

Hiring managers want to know your skills and experience–they don’t care about your objective, says Stefanie Carrabba, senior consultant at Eliassen Group.