Yahoo Issues Statement Over Home-Working Ban: It’s Right For Us

Yahoo has issued a statement following the outcry over its decision to stop its employees from remote working . The memo, which was leaked on Friday night to the AllThingsD website, said that, from June, working from home would not be tolerated, and anyone who continued to do so would lose their job.

“This isn’t a broad industry view on working from home–this is about what is right for Yahoo right now,” said the statement, adding that, “We don’t discuss internal matters.” And that was that.

The resulting firestorm has had commentators up in arms about the decision–although Yahoo boss Marissa Mayer is staying quiet on the subject. Yes, it’s a good idea, say some. It’s weeding out the second-rate employees who’ve been on a cushy deal during the firm’s wilderness years. No, it’s not, say others, who are predicting an exodus of talent from the firm as they hunt for employers with better perks and facilities.

What do you think about Yahoo’s management of the news? Who do you think was behind leaking the statement–was it the HR department, led by Jackie Reses, who thought that Friday night would be the perfect time to bury bad news, or was it a number of disgruntled employees? And is the company managing the story or firefighting it? Please, use our comments section in the ways that you know best, with your intelligence and humor.

[Image by Flickr user ishane]