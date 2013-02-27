Discovery App SoundTracking Hooks Up With YouTube, Spotify, Rdio To Make Sweet Music

SoundTracking has been putting off a big problem. Today, the app’s cofounder Steve Jang tells Fast Company he’s solved it in a single touch of a SmartPlay.

The social music app cofounded by Jang, a web streaming pioneer and former imeem CMO, is great for tagging, sharing, and broadcasting what he calls “the soundtrack of your life.” It erases friction between serendipitous musical moments and whatever social networks you use to share them.

It works like this: You discover music as friends (via Twitter, Facebook) or people in your vicinity (Foursquare) listen on SoundTracking.

Or you use your smartphone to identify and tag music playing in the atmosphere (like Shazaam) and then share that with SoundTracking followers.

But here’s the rub: You only get snippets of those serendipitous songs. If you actually want whole new tracks, you have to go out to iTunes to buy them, or, worse, go out to a streaming service app, type in a search for the song or album title you found via SoundTracking, and hope for the best. Meanwhile, that thrill of discovery withers and dies.

“This has been the elephant in the room,” Jang says. “I’ve discovered this music, now I have to go through this old way of finding the music.”

That changes today with SoundTracking’s new SmartPlay button. It’s a one click option that lets you play the song you’ve discovered on popular streaming services Spotify and Rdio (presuming you have those apps and a login).