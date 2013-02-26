Former Square COO Keith Rabois Joins Khosla Ventures

Former Square COO Keith Rabois has found himself a new gig, about a month after departing the mobile payment startup because of allegations he sexually harassed a Square employee. The Silicon Valley veteran will be joining Khosla Ventures as a senior investment professional beginning in March.

Upon his sudden and surprising departure from Square, Rabois wrote a personal blog post where he defended himself against the sexual harassment allegations and said he was only leaving Square to avoid hurting the company.

It apparently didn’t take too long for him to find another place to call work.

“Keith knows how to build a company and how to advise entrepreneurs,” Khosla cofounder Vinod Khosla told Businessweek. “Most people who sit on the boards of entrepreneurial companies have not earned the right to advise them; they haven’t been on the inside of fast-growth companies. Keith has been there and he’s seen all the problems and adversity.”

As Businessweek pointed out, no lawsuit has been filed as of yet against Rabois. An internal investigation by Square also reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing.

[Photo by Flickr user TechCrunch]