BlackBerry Launches BBM Money in Indonesia

While BlackBerry may be losing users in the U.S. , the device remains strong in other markets, including Indonesia , where the company today launched a mobile money service.

BlackBerry is a partnering with PermataBank and Monitise to bring real-time mobile payments to BlackBerry’s social network and messaging service through BBM Money, reports TechCrunch.

The product allows BlackBerry users, of which there are more than 60 million worldwide, to create a mobile money account attached to their BBM identity. Users can then transfer money to other BBM contacts, purchase airtime credit for their device or transfer funds to bank accounts.

The service is part of BlackBerry’s attempt to regain market share, and is intended to keep the millions of Indonesian BBM customers who already discuss business over their devices to also conduct business transactions, without needing any third-party device or software.

[Photo by Flickr user Michael Kwan]