Instagram Has 100 Million Monthly Users

Less than three years after it launched, Instagram has officially hit the 100 million monthly user mark, the picture sharing service reported on Tuesday .

The road hasn’t been completely smooth for the Facebook-owned product (see: its 24 hours terms of service whoopsie), but the allure of tinged photographs that are easily sharable has proved to be an undeniably winning product.

The announcement came only a month after Instagram said it reached the 90 million monthly user mark, meaning that the user rate is growing at an incredibly fast-paced tick.

“It’s easy to see this as an accomplishment for a company, but I think the truth is that it’s an accomplishment for our community,” cofounder Kevin Systrom wrote in a blog post. “Now, more than ever, people are capturing the world in real-time using Instagram–sharing images from the farthest corners of the globe. What we see as a result is a world more connected and understood through photographs.

[Picture courtesy of Instagram]