Instagram Has 100 Million Monthly Users

Less than three years after it launched, Instagram has officially hit the 100 million monthly user mark, the picture sharing service reported on Tuesday.
The road hasn’t been completely smooth for the Facebook-owned product (see: its 24 hours terms of service whoopsie), but the allure of tinged photographs that are easily sharable has proved to be an undeniably winning product.
The announcement came only a month after Instagram said it reached the 90 million monthly user mark, meaning that the user rate is growing at an incredibly fast-paced tick.
“It’s easy to see this as an accomplishment for a company, but I think the truth is that it’s an accomplishment for our community,” cofounder Kevin Systrom wrote in a blog post. “Now, more than ever, people are capturing the world in real-time using Instagram–sharing images from the farthest corners of the globe. What we see as a result is a world more connected and understood through photographs.
[Picture courtesy of Instagram]