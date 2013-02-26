Facebook Speeds Up Its Like Box Plugin

There’s some good news out of Palo Alto for Facebook users who have been irked by the social network ’s Like Box plugin, which has been significantly weighing down sites with slower connections.

The company announced this week that it has rewritten the Like Box plugin “from the ground up” to be up to four times faster with smaller components, less CSS (now inline) and asynchronously loading JavaScript.

Facebook developer Stoyan Stefanov told The Next Web that the Like Box plugin in its simplest form (no stream, no friend faces, almost like a Like Button) has dropped from 15 resources to four, loads four times faster and is only 46K, instead of 245K.

[Picture by Flickr user Smemon]