Can Oculus’s $300 VR-Enhanced Ski Goggles Break The Curse Of The Lawnmower Man?

Keanu Reeves went virtual in Johnny Mnemonic and The Matrix. Even further back, films like Tron or Lawnmower Man promised us virtual worlds. But for years, the promise of Hollywood paled in comparison to the reality of virtual reality. What we got instead of some alternate dimension were five-minute games at malls or amusement parks at 10 bucks a pop. Now Virtual Reality may finally be getting real. The Oculus Rift headset is betting on becoming the VR device for the masses.

“You have to have it very affordable and that’s a key part of our strategy. We want to keep it in the same $300 range as the developer kit,” says Brendan Iribe, CEO of Oculus VR. “We would like the consumer kit to be just as affordable and even more affordable over time.” With costs low enough that the company is selling developer kits to game companies, it appears the futuristic tech is finally ready for the living room. As cell phones have grown more powerful, so has the power of smaller components. It was in this happy confluence that an engineer named Palmer Luckey saw an opportunity.

Brendan Iribe

“The fact that Palmer set out to do this, right at a time where full-screen smartphones became so popular, was that right-place-at-the-right-time moment,” Iribe says. Perhaps it was just a matter of time until someone took the same handheld screen, same tiny processor, same accelerometer tech, and put them together to create the inexpensive VR that every geek has been waiting for.

In the past, virtual reality headsets were primarily the domain of military simulations. “The military wasn’t demanding the VR companies to make their headsets for hundreds of dollars. If someone showed up with a new VR headset that was 5% or 10% better and it cost an extra $10,000, that was okay,” notes Iribe. “There wasn’t much of an incentive for those companies, which were living on those VR military contracts, to go out and make a product that was 100 times less expensive.” Luckey pounced on making an affordable VR for the everyday gamer.





“Palmer, living in his garage and trying to make a VR gaming device, didn’t have access to the expensive components. So he started taking apart cell phones,” says Iribe. For two years he tinkered. He began showing off his prototypes in a forum for VR enthusiasts. In early 2012, Luckey found himself talking with John Carmack, the programmer behind Doom, the PC shooter game that launched the era of players exploring 3-D worlds on PCs and TVs.

Palmer sent Carmack his latest prototype. And then in June, the dominoes fell. “Palmer didn’t realize that John Carmack was going to take that headset and a Doom 3 demo to the E3 convention and show it to the top 30 journalists at the show,” says Iribe. “That kind of turned his world upside down.” The news exploded.

A mutual friend introduced Iribe to Luckey, who was then looking for startup assistance. Iribe and his business partner Michael Antonov soon met with Luckey. “Palmer shows up with a bucket of wires and circuit boards,” Iribe remembers. “At one point Michael picks up the headset, with all the circuitry dangling from it, and says, ‘Well, it’s certainly a startup.’ It very much was this crazy looking thing at the time.” In August, they launched their company Oculus VR and started a Kickstarter project, offering $300 developer kits.