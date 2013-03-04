Price Promotions May Be Killing Your Brand: Here’s What You Can Do About It

Companies invest in building strong brands not because it’s a fun thing to do (although–professional secret–it is!). They do it because stronger brands pay off for them in terms of more revenue, bigger margins, higher customer loyalty, better talent acquisition and ultimately, greater shareholder value. Yet on a regular basis many companies do something that hurts their brand value now and erodes it significantly over the long term–they run price promotions.

After investing millions to build their brands, why do companies turn around and do something that damages those same assets? The reasons for price promotions are multiple and overlapping; to drive short-term sales, because the competition is doing it, retailers expect it, it’s a holiday season and/or because customers are searching out deals. These all sound logical and sales and marketing people can easily make the case for them to upper management. However, the visible short-term sales results lead managers to overlook the long-term negative impact to the brand’s value and ultimately, the financial returns to the firm.

So how do price promotions hurt the brand? In several ways. Consumers become conditioned to buying only during sales. And when they do buy they buy in bulk and store up so they have enough supply to last til the next sale. Consumers also become increasingly focused on price over product differentiators and perform mental trade-offs based primarily on cost/benefit versus emotional attachment to the brand. They are also much more likely to switch between brands just to get a good price. For the company this means that it is continually selling its product at a lower price throughout the year and offering steeper discounts to woo customers back from the competition. Over several years this continued discounting erodes margins significantly, which in turn erodes shareholder value.

Nancy Smith, founder and CEO of Analytic Partners, has been studying the impact of price promotions on brands across several industries. She’s compiled a database that has tracked the impact of seventy-two thousand marketing tactics representing $250 billion worth of marketing spend executed in 46 countries. Smith was an Insights Manager with Clairol prior to starting her company and is in the business of helping brand managers measure and understand the impact of their marketing tactics and she’s seen what happens to brands that rely too much on discounting.

Based on her experience Smith explains “If you’ve spent many years training customers to wait for your price promotions it’s very hard to get back to better profitability” (J.C. Penney’s tribulations illustrate how difficult that truly is). Recognizing that in many industries a firm needs to do at least some level of discounting her advice is, “You need to develop a plan to move off that approach and determine where a limited set of price promotions make sense within a long-term and holistic strategy that builds back the brand’s strength.”

The key components of that strategy are threefold and really are about getting back to the fundamentals of brand building:

1) Differentiate your offering.

Providing customers something unique is at the heart of a brand’s value. No differentiation means your offering is just a commodity, which means you are competing solely on price. So you need to go back to the basics, figure out what makes your brand special and build off that. Using the Brand Promise format (below) and being rigorous and truthful about what is unique about you is one way to do it: