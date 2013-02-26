advertisement
Dennis Rodman Visits North Korea

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Now here’s a reason to take some Instagram photos: the NBA’s favorite retired bad boy Dennis Rodman is visiting North Korea along with three members of the Harlem Globetrotters and a correspondent for VICE for a show that will air later this year on HBO, the Associated Press reported.

(It should be noted that Gangnam Style singer Psy is from South Korea.)

Rodman and the Globetrotters are reportedly holding a basketball clinic with North Korean children and playing with some of the country’s top stars.

[Picture courtesy of Dennis Rodman’s Twitter]

