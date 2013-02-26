Dennis Rodman Visits North Korea

Now here’s a reason to take some Instagram photos: the NBA’s favorite retired bad boy Dennis Rodman is visiting North Korea along with three members of the Harlem Globetrotters and a correspondent for VICE for a show that will air later this year on HBO, the Associated Press reported.
It’s true, I’m in North Korea.Looking forward to sitting down with Kim Jung Un.I love the people of North Korea. #WORMinNorthKorea
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) February 26, 2013
They love basketball here. Honored to represent The United States of America. #WORMinNorthKorea
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) February 26, 2013
Maybe I’ll run into the Gangnam Style dude while I’m here @psy_oppa #WORMinNorthKorea
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) February 26, 2013
(It should be noted that Gangnam Style singer Psy is from South Korea.)
I’m not a politician. Kim Jung Un & North Korean people are basketball fans. I love everyone. Period. End of story. #WORMinNorthKorea
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) February 26, 2013
Rodman and the Globetrotters are reportedly holding a basketball clinic with North Korean children and playing with some of the country’s top stars.
[Picture courtesy of Dennis Rodman’s Twitter]