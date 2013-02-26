Discuss: Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer Says Working From Home Is No Longer An Option

Staff morale at Yahoo may have dropped a couple of notches on the Wahey-ometer with the news that the firm is to recall all of its telecommuters . A memo sent out from the HR department on Friday (with the head, Yahoo! proprietary and confidential information – do not forward–oops, who forgot to read the bit at the top, then?) had all the details in it, which the lovely Kara Swisher thoughtfully reproduced on the AllThingsD website.

“To become the absolute best place to work, communication and collaboration will be important, so we need to be working side-by-side. That is why it is critical that we are all present in our offices… We need to be one Yahoo! and that starts with physically being together.”

As someone who used to write a column for Fast Company about working from home, this is an odd step for a tech firm to take, admittedly. As the excellent 37signals blog points out, talent may not want to work for a firm that seems to be so backward-looking. The changes, which start from June, are compulsory. No office face time, no job. Asked by Swisher for a comment, Yahoo demurred.

What do you think? Is it a totally retrograde step for Yahoo to take, or does Marissa Mayer have a point? Would you apply for a job where your presence in the office was 100% compulsory? And what about our female readers? Would a telecommuting ban make your home-work balance impossible to fulfill? Let’s hear your answers in the comments, I know it’s going to be compulsive reading.

[Image by Flickr user Martin Nikolaj]