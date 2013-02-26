Apple To Compensate Parents For Their App-Happy Kids’ Downloads

Apple has agreed to a payout for parents whose kids indulged in an App Store rampage on their iTunes accounts. The firm will pay out $5, either in cash or in iTunes credit, to anyone whose child downloaded any “bait apps,” as they are called. Bait apps work by dangling the carrot of a free app in front of consumers’ noses, but then charging for virtual goods or play money. The payout is the result of a class action suite brought by parents in California back in 2011, and could cost Apple up to $100 million, says the Telegraph . Well, that’s one good use to put the war chest to , I suppose.

The settlement still has to be approved by a federal judge, but once that has happened, Apple will start paying out. The firm is expected to notify some 23 million iTunes account holders, who will then have to fill out an online form saying they did not give the child their password details. Still, it’s not all bad news at Cupertino today, as one of the creators of the Evasi0n jailbreak, David Wang, reckons that Apple is not far off fixing the first ever iPhone 5 hack. “If one of the vulnerabilities doesn’t work, evasi0n doesn’t work,” Wang told Forbes. “We could replace that part with a different vulnerability, but [Apple] will probably fix most if not all of the bugs we’ve used when 6.1.3 comes out.”

Finally, Wired’s Christina Bonnington has some words about the design of Apple’s iWatch. Remember Apple’s patent from last week that showed a slap bracelet? Well, Ms. Bonnington reckons that this is what could give the project, currently said to be 100 workers strong, a bit of a setback. The biggest problem may well be durability. In an interview with watch expert Ariel Adams, she said, “Apple will need to use materials and durability standards well out of their comfort zone in order to make an iWatch more than a wrist novelty for a few weeks.” And just ask Jawbone, which wrestled with the thorny problem of both water and sweat in order to make its UP fitness tracker.

[Image via Addy Dugdale]