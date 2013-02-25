Reddit, Meet Anthony Bourdain

Some Reddit Ask Me Anything s give notable figures the chance to explain their escape from North Korea or answer questions about safety in the NFL or the policies that they hope to enact as the President of the United States.

And then came Anthony Bourdain. The celebrity chef/TV personality quickly won over Reddit users with his no-hold-bars sarcasm when he took his turn at an AMA on Monday.

Among the most notable answers:

When asked “Why did you steal Guy Fieri’s Ferrari and then frame a teenager?”, Bourdain replied: “Yes.”

On his time spent traveling around in Libya, Burma and other countries for his new show: “Libya was worrying at times. (Expletive) was happening around the time we were there. But the militia dudes from Misrata who were looking after us took real good care of us and it ended up being a pretty inspiring experience.”

On Archer: “I made myself an annoyance until they asked me. When I did Aisha Tyler’s podcast I made it very clear I was a super fan of Archer. I owe her forever that they wrote me a part.”

On Southern food and his dislike of Paula Deen: “The South is where the greatest American traditional food comes from. It’s the cradle of American gastronomy. I reject the notion that what Paula was selling is traditional Southern food. Cheeseburger on a Krispie Kreme bun? Nobody’s Grandma I ever heard of EVER made that (expletive).”

On his favorite late night snack: “Canned corned beef hash.”

And on whether he thought the New York Times review of Guy Fieri’s restaurant was too harsh: “French fries should be hot. Especially for 17 dollars.”

You can read the rest of the AMA here.

[Picture by Flickr user Renee S]