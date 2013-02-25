Google Donates $4.4 Million To Support Open Internet Access

Google’s charity arm, Google.org, announced on Monday it is giving $4.4 million to organizations to help support open internet around the world. According to the announcement, $3.1 million of the funds will go to the Network Startup Resource Center (NSRC) to help bring expertise, research and training for network engineers across Sub-Saharan Africa. The rest of the money will go to a Washington, D.C.-based Internet Society to support and create Internet Exchange Points in emerging markets.