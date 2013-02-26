Where Are All The Women Creative Directors?

Every once in a while at Fast Company, we come across a statistic so counterintuitive, we need to investigate further. Like this one: Despite the fact that women control 80% of consumer spending, only 3% of creative directors (and we’re not talking about celebrity CDs ) are female. This came to our attention courtesy of Kat Gordon, founder and creative director of Maternal Instinct , a marketing agency focused on helping brands connect with mothers.

While men may be doing more grocery shopping, they are “field foragers,” buying from a list that is drawn up by the lady of the house.

For Gordon, necessity was the mother of Maternal Instinct. “This is not a gripe fest. It’s more about how the [traditional] demands of creative roles get untenable for moms when they need more predictability.” She says it’s no secret to those in the industry that the upper echelons of the ad world are still very much a boys’ club. “Most people assume Mad Men is a quaint time capsule,” she says. “The wardrobe has changed and there’s no smoking and no bourbon, but if you really get down to the nitty gritty we haven’t made nearly the progress we should.”

That’s just bad business, says Gordon, considering that women are driving the economy by bringing in more than half the income in 55% of U.S. households and dominating social networks. “There is a study in which female consumers were asked if brands understood them and 90% said no,” Gordon says. Even though brands like Tide are including men in their advertising campaigns, she contends that while men may be doing more grocery shopping, they are “field foragers,” buying from a list that is drawn up by the lady of the house. “We haven’t reached a tipping point yet,” Gordon says.

Though she applauds the likes of Mary Alderete spearheading the Levi’s initiative to take some 60,000 3-D images of women’s rears in an effort to design jeans that worked on a variety of figures, don’t get her started on those Playtex Fresh + Sexy wipes (incidentally, led by a female creative).

“We all scratch our heads and say how can this be the case in an industry focused on communicating effectively to the public,” says Gina Grillo, president and CEO of the Advertising Club of New York. “Women are challenged with balance in a way that our male counterparts are not,” she adds.

The media tends to focus the gender gap on the tech industry, where there’s a dearth of women from entry to top level positions. According to Gordon, men and women start out in equal number in advertising but advancing to senior positions often dovetails with starting a family for many women. Although she founded her own agency to better balance the demands of parenthood with her career, even women without children don’t advance, in part, Gordon says, because of a lack of mentorship.

“I’m actually one of the lucky ones,” says Kathy Delaney, chief creative officer of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. From the time she was a student at School of Visual Arts, Delaney says she had a mentor. She credits Lynn Giordano (now at Ogilvy & Mather) for helping her get her first position as an art director, but Delaney says she’s had male mentors, too. “I always worked for people who were less old school and more about results and the work,” she observes. Delaney doesn’t have kids of her own, but she has been married for nearly 20 years. “I believe that great ideas don’t happen while you are sitting in the office. Usually my most creative time is when I am cooking or working out, doing things that balance and ground me.”