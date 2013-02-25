Warby Parker Gets More Big-Name Investors In American Express And J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler

Fashion glasses maker Warby Parker now counts J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler and American Express as two of its latest investors, the New York Times‘ DealBook reports .

Drexler and American Express participated in the glasses purveyor’s latest round of financing, which closed in January at $41.5 million.

“Nobody knows retail like Mickey. And within financial services, nobody knows a brand more prominent than American Express,” Warby Parker cofounder Neil Blumenthal told the Times.

The three-year-old New York-based company, which first solidified its brand by selling retro-style eyeglasses for $95, was recently rumored to be in talks with Google to add some consumer-friendly flair to Google Glass, the augmented reality headset that will be available for purchase by the end of 2013.

[Image: Flickr user amlamster]