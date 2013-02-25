The Onion Publishes An Apology To Quvenzhané Wallis For Offensive Oscars Tweet

Though it didn’t rank among BuzzFeed’s 9 Sexist Things That Happened At The Oscars, The Onion‘s Twitter account came under fire last night for turning nine-year-old Beasts Of The Southern Wild actress Quvenzhané Wallis into the subject of a tasteless tweet. The tweet was deleted within an hour, but that was plenty of time for the Internet to spur a reaction so severe that The Onion published an apology on Facebook this afternoon.
“It was crude and offensive—not to mention inconsistent with The Onion’s commitment to parody and satire, however biting,” Hannah wrote. “No person should be subjected to such a senseless, humorless comment masquerading as satire.”
Hannah says The Onion will implement tighter Twitter procedures and “discipline those individuals responsible.”
[Image courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures]