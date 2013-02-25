advertisement
Horsemeat Found In Ikea Meatballs, Say Czech Officials

By Addy Dugdale

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is the latest firm to fall victim to the horsemeat scandal. According to the State Veterinary Association in the Czech Republic, traces of horsemeat have been found in meatballs labeled as beef and pork. While the U.S. has so far been untouched by the Europe-wide problem of contaminated products, this discovery may just bring the scandal galloping to American shores.

Ikea has responded by withdrawing its meatballs from most of its European stores, saying that the contaminated batch had been sold in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and France. The firm will also be retesting its food products in-house. “We do not tolerate any other ingredients than the ones stipulated in our recipes or specifications, secured through set standards, certifications and product analysis by accredited laboratories,” it said in a statement.

Just one noteworthy joke has emerged on Twitter so far, but the social media network is currently being tested to see if any other gags have been unknowingly posted.

[Image by Flickr user ztephen]

