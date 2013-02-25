And The Winner Is …. Michelle Obama?

Ben Affleck’s film Argo may have won the Oscar, but Michelle Obama stole the spotlight at the Academy Awards when she appeared via satellite to announce the nominees for Best Picture.

The First Lady, who was introduced by Jack Nicholson, sparked immediate questions like: What is she wearing?

It was a thrill to announce the #Oscars2013 best picture winner from the @whitehouse! Congratulations Argo! -mo — FLOTUS (@FLOTUS) February 25, 2013

AHHH WHAT IS MICHELLE WEARING?? — Amy Odell (@amyodell) February 25, 2013

The attention didn’t stay away from Ben Affleck too long though. He received praise of his own when he teared up during his acceptance speech and also when he thanked both Iran and Canada, countries which played a huge role in his hit film.